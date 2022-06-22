0622 crime map

Crimes reported for June 6, 2022

LANCASTER

ARSON: 80th Street East and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 20700 block East Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 3500 block Emerald Lane

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue J-7

BURGLARY: 43800 block 15th Street West

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44300 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sierra Highway

LLANO

ASSAULT: 33500 block 171st Street East

NEENACH

BURGLARY: 47700 block 222nd Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 52nd Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 6100 block Cecina Place

ASSAULT: Avenue R-2 and Lasker Avenue

ROBBERY: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.