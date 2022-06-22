Crimes reported for June 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ARSON: 80th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 20700 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 3500 block Emerald Lane
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue J-7
BURGLARY: 43800 block 15th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44300 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
LLANO
ASSAULT: 33500 block 171st Street East
NEENACH
BURGLARY: 47700 block 222nd Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 52nd Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 6100 block Cecina Place
ASSAULT: Avenue R-2 and Lasker Avenue
ROBBERY: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.