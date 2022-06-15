Crimes reported for May 30, 2022
AGUA DULCE
BURGLARY: 12900 block Summit Knoll Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 165th Street East and Avenue G
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1700 block Mesa Drive
ASSAULT: 2800 block Princeton Way
ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 45100 block Fern Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43500 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 22nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 9700 block East Avenue W-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 60th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
BURGLARY: 37400 block 70th Street East
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue R12
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 4800 block East Avenue R-12
