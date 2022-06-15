0615 Crime Map

Crimes reported for May 30, 2022

AGUA DULCE

BURGLARY: 12900 block Summit Knoll Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 165th Street East and Avenue G

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Norberry Street

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1700 block Mesa Drive

ASSAULT: 2800 block Princeton Way

ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Kettering Street

BURGLARY: 45100 block Fern Avenue

BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 43500 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 22nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 9700 block East Avenue W-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 60th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)

BURGLARY: 37400 block 70th Street East

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue R12

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: 4800 block East Avenue R-12

