0614 crime map

Crimes reported for May 29, 2022

AGUA DULCE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street

BURGLARY: 44900 block Cedar Avenue

ROBBERY: Avenue J-4 and Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 22nd Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 21st Street East and Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 36800 block Meadowview Court

ASSAULT: 37700 block Pelion Court

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 5900 block Alleppo Lane

ASSAULT: 600 block Knollview Court

BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5300 block West Avenue L-4

