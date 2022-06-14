Crimes reported for May 29, 2022
AGUA DULCE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
BURGLARY: 44900 block Cedar Avenue
ROBBERY: Avenue J-4 and Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 22nd Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 21st Street East and Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 36800 block Meadowview Court
ASSAULT: 37700 block Pelion Court
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 5900 block Alleppo Lane
ASSAULT: 600 block Knollview Court
BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5300 block West Avenue L-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.