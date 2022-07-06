Crimes reported for June 20, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15700 block Newmont Avenue
ROBBERY: 39100 block 162nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Glenraven Road
ASSAULT: 44500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 43100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 45100 block Harlas Avenue
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37400 block Persimmon Lane
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 12600 block East Avenue V-12
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Columbia Way
(Avenue M)
