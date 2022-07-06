0706 crime map

Crimes reported for June 20, 2022

ACTON

BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15700 block Newmont Avenue

ROBBERY: 39100 block 162nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block Glenraven Road

ASSAULT: 44500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L-8

BURGLARY: 43100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West

BURGLARY: 45100 block Harlas Avenue

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37400 block Persimmon Lane

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East

PEARBLOSSOM

THEFT: 12600 block East Avenue V-12

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5000 block West Columbia Way

(Avenue M)

