0705 CRIME MAP

Crimes reported for June 19, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 14300 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 40000 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1400 block Indian Sage Road

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 2200 block West Avenue E

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Kildare Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Glenwood Drive

ASSAULT: 39300 block Desert Lilly Court

ASSAULT: 39700 block Dover Drive

ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Drive

ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 39300 block Lowe’s Drive

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 500 block Knollview Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Dalzel Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Place East

