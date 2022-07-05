Crimes reported for June 19, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 14300 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 40000 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block Indian Sage Road
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2200 block West Avenue E
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Glenwood Drive
ASSAULT: 39300 block Desert Lilly Court
ASSAULT: 39700 block Dover Drive
ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Drive
ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 39300 block Lowe’s Drive
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 500 block Knollview Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Dalzel Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Place East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.