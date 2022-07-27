Crimes reported for July 11, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 138th Street East and Longview Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43700 block Byron Drive
ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive
ASSAULT: 44900 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-6
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue K-8
BURGLARY: 43300 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 37800 block Cluny Avenue
ASSAULT: 4900 block Golden Eagle Avenue
ASSAULT: 6100 block Archwood Way
BURGLARY: 40000 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 5200 block Linden Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 110th Street East and Avenue Q
