Crimes reported for July 10, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40100 block 170th Street East
BURGLARY: 44000 block 210th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43600 block Dana Drive
ASSAULT: 43900 block Silverbow Road
ASSAULT: 44800 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: Business Center Parkway and Holston Drive
BURGLARY: 44800 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 500 block West Milling Street
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 42600 block 90th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Sixth Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3600 block Southview Court
ASSAULT: 38800 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 4700 block East Avenue R-11
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 38000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Max Godde Lane
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
