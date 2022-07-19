0719 crime map

Crimes reported for July 3, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 3100 block Brentwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 45200 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block East Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 300 block West Avenue J-2

BURGLARY: 45400 block Mays Court

BURGLARY: 700 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 45100 block 10th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 35700 block 77th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue O-8

ASSAULT: 37600 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block 21st Street East

ASSAULT: Sierra Court and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38300 block 12th Street East

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

