Crimes reported for July 3, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3100 block Brentwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 300 block West Avenue J-2
BURGLARY: 45400 block Mays Court
BURGLARY: 700 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 45100 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 35700 block 77th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 37600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block 21st Street East
ASSAULT: Sierra Court and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38300 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
