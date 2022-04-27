0427 crime map

Crimes reported for April 11, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43200 block Palm Lane

ASSAULT: 44300 block Rawdon Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 5000 block East Avenue K-6

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 600 block Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive

ROBBERY: Avenue H and Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block Pickford Avenue

THEFT: 1300 block Geraldine Avenue

THEFT: 2800 block Legends Way

THEFT: 42100 block Tropez Drive

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 11th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Place East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

