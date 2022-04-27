Crimes reported for April 11, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block Palm Lane
ASSAULT: 44300 block Rawdon Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 5000 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 600 block Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive
ROBBERY: Avenue H and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block Pickford Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block Geraldine Avenue
THEFT: 2800 block Legends Way
THEFT: 42100 block Tropez Drive
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 11th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Place East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.