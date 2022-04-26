0426 crime map

Crimes reported for April 10, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue S

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

ASSAULT: 1700 block Imperial Street

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Norberry Street

ASSAULT: 2500 block Garnet Lane

ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 42100 block Ash Court

ASSAULT: 43000 block Montemarte Court

ASSAULT: 43700 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 44200 block Eighth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Ovington Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue S-4

ASSAULT: 38500 block Cougar Pass

ASSAULT: 4700 block East Avenue R-2

ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37900 block Antibes Lane

THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 41200 block Chestnut Street

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42500 block 52nd Street West

