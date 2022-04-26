Crimes reported for April 10, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue S
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 1700 block Imperial Street
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block Garnet Lane
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42100 block Ash Court
ASSAULT: 43000 block Montemarte Court
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 44200 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Ovington Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue S-4
ASSAULT: 38500 block Cougar Pass
ASSAULT: 4700 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block Antibes Lane
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41200 block Chestnut Street
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42500 block 52nd Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.