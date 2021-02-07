The big story in Saturday’s paper was about a Palmdale School District teacher who resigned after allegedly making racist remarks at the end of a Zoom meeting.
Being muted when you think you are being heard and being heard when you think you are muted are perils of our time.
But it is extremely easy to avoid losing your job for being overheard making racist remarks — don’t make racist remarks.
“Americans give up citizenship in record numbers … Triple last year’s number” — So blared the headlines on the Drudge Report, the popular aggregate news site.
That sounded serious, so I clicked on the link to find not a news story but a press release from some outfit called Americans Overseas.
Politics, the pandemic and taxes are causing record numbers to renounce their American citizenship, the press release said.
A total of — are you sitting down? — 6,075 Americans gave up their citizenship in 2020.
Newsflash: 329,478,048 Americans did NOT give up their citizenship in 2020.
The 2020 number is not available yet, but in 2019, we gained 843,593 naturalized citizens — people from other countries who became Americans.
Makes you wonder why, if America is such an irredeemably racist, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, classist, environmentally unfriendly cesspool as some are fond of portraying it, so many more people are coming than going.
It’s all about perspective and context, which are too often lacking in the news today.
January was a truly horrible month for the Antelope Valley in terms of COVID-19.
In my annual year-end column, appearing Dec. 31 and submitted a couple days before, I noted that, “As I write, 29,683 Antelope Valley residents have tested positive for the virus, and 244 have died.”
As of Friday, the numbers had soared to 45,658 cases and 466 deaths.
Thus, cases have increased about 50% and deaths have nearly doubled since the end of December.
That’s really sobering.
The good news is that the numbers are trending downward and the vaccines are here with more on the way (state and LA County ineptitude in their distribution notwithstanding).
Speaking of the virus, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available soon, and it sounds promising.
While its overall rate of prevention in trials was lower than other vaccines already available, it had a 100% effectiveness in terms of preventing serious illness or death from the virus.
In other words, you could still get the virus, but you would live to tell about it.
I have spoken with several people who have had mild cases of the virus.
If you haven’t had it, you might think a mild case is no big deal. Physically, that is true. But mentally, no.
What you need to remember is that when a person first comes down with those mild symptoms, they don’t know if they will remain mild or take a sharp turn for the worse.
Imagine going to bed at night and wondering, “Will I be able to breathe in the morning? Will I be in the hospital at this time tomorrow?”
No, it’s a nasty thing. And we will be well rid of it. Someday.
