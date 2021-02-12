LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Lancaster campus will serve as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the near future under a memorandum of understanding with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health approved Monday night.
“We’ll be working out the logistics of that in the next two weeks,” AV College President Ed Knudson said during the Board of Trustees meeting.
In order to support the ongoing efforts in combatting the deadly virus, the County requires nursing student volunteers to perform vaccine administration duties including vaccine preparation and/or medical dispensing, according to the agreement.
Student volunteers must be a registered nursing student or licensed vocational nurse. Volunteers must commit to 19-hour shifts, and be open to working weekend shifts. They must also complete all of the required Public Health training prior to starting their shift.
The agreement is good through Jan. 31, 2022, unless terminated sooner. There are no budget implications for the District.
The Board voted 4-0-1. Trustee Michael Rives abstained because he also serves on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.