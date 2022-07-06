LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s new Superintendent/President Dr. Jennifer Zellet is a farm girl from Modesto who studied English in Scotland, has lived on both coasts and the Midwest, plays the clarinet and saxophone, sings and is dedicated to improving students’ lives.
She has worked in public and private two- and four-year institutions throughout her 23-year career in higher education. She comes to AV College from Modesto Junior College, where she served as the vice president of Instruction.
Zellet started her new job July 1. Her goal for her first year is to learn the community and the college. She wants to fill open positions and get the college fully staffed. The college also has an accreditation visit coming up.
“I really want to make sure that everything we’re doing is 100% focused on students and what they need,” she said. “No matter where you come from or who you are, that Antelope Valley College is your home and this is the place you’re going to come to get your needs met.”
When the time came for Zellet to move on in her career, she looked for a college where she felt an affinity with the educational institution. AV College fit the bill.
“The community feels very similar to the community that I served in since 2008.” she said.
AV College also met Zellet’s criteria for programs that she could help further. AV College and Modesto Junior College are two of only 15 community colleges in California to offer a pilot bachelor’s degree program. AV College offers Airframe Manufacturing Technology and Modesto offers a Respiratory Care baccalaureate degree program.
“Having had experience serving at a college with a baccalaureate degree, I wanted to be able to serve at a college that also offered that opportunity,” Zellet said.
Zellet was familiar with AV College administrators through her work with the Association of California Community College Administrators and the California Community Colleges Chief Instructional Officers Association.
She got into education because she was always teaching.
“I have the ability to connect with folks and find out what people need and find out how to communicate in ways they didn’t understand,” Zellet said.
She recalled when she graduated with her bachelor’s degree, one of her college professors who has since passed, told her she would be a fine administrator one day.
“I thought that was just the worst condemnation someone could give to someone because I wanted to teach,” Zellet said, adding she can see potential in things.
She has a doctorate in English and a Master of Letters in Scottish and Irish studies from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. Throughout both degrees, she was affiliated with the Research Institute of Irish and Scottish Studies.
Starting as English faculty, Zellet earned associate professor status at Rochester College in Rochester Hills, Mich. Within three years, she became the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, reporting to the provost. She helped start an International Studies program and Academic Symposium. Those two programs are still running some 14 years after Zellet left.
“I could see potential and we could get things going and that always took me out of the classroom,” she said.
Zellet returned to California, in 2008. She began at Modesto Junior College as English faculty, She went from teaching senior level English majors literary criticism to teaching developmental English.
“I fell in love with those students because I saw a grit in them and a tenacity,” she said.
With student enrollment down double-digits statewide at community colleges in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AV College and other colleges in the state are trying to encourage students to come back.
“It taught our students that there are multiple ways to access learning and not all of them involve coming to a campus,” Zellet said. “So we have to find out what do our students need and how do they need it. When we learn that then it’s our privilege to make sure that we are providing access to education the way that they need it.”
She added AV College is doing that by offering classes at the AV College Palmdale Center, which provides students in the south Antelope Valley an option closer to home.
Zellet and her husband Christian Zellet will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. They each have two adult children from previous relationships.
