LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved memorandums of understanding with the District’s two labor unions regarding extending the COVID-19 emergency plan through May 8.
The agreements with the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers and Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees were originally approved last April and extended as the pandemic worsened in Los Angeles County and statewide as well as across the nation. The Board approved the extensions at the Feb. 8 meeting.
According to both agreements, the District will notify faculty and classified employees of COVID-19 infections or exposures pursuant to state law.
“The District must comply with the most restrictive notification requirements should it receive confirmation of a COVID-19 case of District employees, students, or community members utilizing district facilities,” the agreements said.
Both unions are also obligated to inform the District if they learn of a confirmed COVID-19 case, unless confidentiality or their representational obligations prevent them from doing so
According to the memorandum of understanding with the AV College Federation of Teachers, the District will continue to maintain pay and benefits for bargaining unit members for the period of the agreement, For those unit members required to work remotely from home, the District will continue to supply employees with necessary technology and training to operate equipment as needed on a case by case basis for faculty members required to work remotely from home.
For faculty members who are required to be on campus for instruction or to meeting with students, the District shall continue to provide clean, sanitized, safe working conditions. In addition, the District will continue to provide face coverings or necessary personal protective equipment for all faculty required to work on campus during the curtailment.
According to the agreement with the AV College Federation of Classified Employees, the District will continue to maintain pay and benefits for bargaining-unit employees who are ready and available to work for the period of the agreement.
“Bargaining unit employees who are not available to work when called upon during work hours shall use available leaves to account for their unavailability/absence,” the agreement said. “All bargaining unit employees are expected to be available to provide service during the regular work day.”
The District will provide a $250 stipend to any classified employee assigned to remote work for any part of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters for supplies, technology, services and equipment necessary to support the remote work.
In addition, the district shall provide reasonable accommodations for remote work as required by state and federal law. When remote work is not possible, the District will provide at least three business days advance written notice of any on-campus assignment during the term of the agreement.
