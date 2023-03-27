LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $120,000 three-year agreement with Achieving the Dream for coaching services.

AV College was selected to participate in Achieving the Dream and its inaugural Accelerating Equitable Outcomes cohort, beginning this summer.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I see everything going to at-home learning with maybe a few days for hands on learning were a school would be required, and testing centers to verify that "you" did the work, not your , mom, sister, or personal A.I. (think future). I would not invest too heavy in a fading industry (see lower test scores)...and I would invest in schooling that is "paying off" (see higher test scores). ;)

