LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $120,000 three-year agreement with Achieving the Dream for coaching services.
AV College was selected to participate in Achieving the Dream and its inaugural Accelerating Equitable Outcomes cohort, beginning this summer.
The District will pay $40,000 per year through 2025 from Student Equity funds.
“The support of ATD allows the college to focus on building vibrant communities by accelerating the economic and social mobility of community college students,” a background summary said.
AV College officials announced last month that the college was one of 10 colleges to participate in Achieving the Dream’s three-year Accelerating Equitable Outcomes cohort.
AV College will receive coaching, resources and professional learning support to improve academic outcomes, build pathways to sustainable careers and spark economic and social advancement for students.
Achieving the Dream leads America’s largest network of community colleges to strengthen communities by relentlessly addressing systemic inequities within higher education to increase social and economic mobility for all students and families, according to a description.
I see everything going to at-home learning with maybe a few days for hands on learning were a school would be required, and testing centers to verify that "you" did the work, not your , mom, sister, or personal A.I. (think future). I would not invest too heavy in a fading industry (see lower test scores)...and I would invest in schooling that is "paying off" (see higher test scores). ;)
