LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will spend $9 million to purchase six vacant parcels of vacant land west of Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.
The District negotiated the purchase with 11 parties. They are Alfa Development LLC, Sigma 2000 Real Estate LLC, 10700 Rangeline Road LLC, 26 Palms LLC, Royal Investors Group LLC, 26 Global Infinity LLC, Royal Western Properties LLC, Lina Jimenez Revocable Trust, Mediatric L. Vasser, Tony S. Labayog Jr. and Jamel S. Labayog.
The District will finance the purchase of the land with tax exempt certificates of participation, an alternative financing option to General Obligation bonds that can be used to purchase property.
