LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will use $200,000 in Homeless and Housing Insecurity Program grant funds to provide eligible students with financial assistance for housing.
Eligible students receive financial assistance directly from the college, which is then disbursed to their landlords as a supplement to their housing expenses.
The increased cost of living has created financial challenges for many AV College students who struggle to afford basic needs such as safe housing while meeting their educational goals, according to a board report.
“Providing supplemental payments and related housing expenses to landlords on behalf of eligible students will alleviate these financial burdens, reduce housing insecurity, and contribute to the overall well-being and academic success of our students,” the report said.
The district previously contracted with a third-party provider for these services but has decided that it would be in the best interest of the students and the district to implement an in-house program.
The district’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1 at Monday’s meeting, with member Michael Rives dissenting, to authorize the district to move forward with a student housing payment program and allow ratification of purchase orders less than $25,000 within 60 days of execution.
Rives asked if the payments include local hotels and apartments.
“We have several resources through which we provide emergency housing for our students,” Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said. “This is not permanent housing. The situations that you reference, hotels, etc., are all encompassed in these different rental agreements.”
The program will be administered by Student Life through the college’s Basic Needs program. Eligibility criteria includes case management, financial need, enrollment status and academic progress, application procedures, documentation requirements and periodic reviews to ensure continued eligibility.
