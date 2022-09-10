LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College celebrates its 93rd anniversary, today.
The celebration will begin, at 5 p.m., in Brent Carder Marauder Stadium prior to the start of the AV College football game against Mt. San Jacinto.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:21 am
“We’re inviting the community to come out and celebrate our Founder Day,” Jill Zimmerman, dean of Student Life, said.
There will be food trucks on campus. The first 93 AV College fans will get free tacos and cupcakes and free entry to the game. Fans are encouraged to show their school pride by wearing an AVC T-shirt.
“We’re trying to invite the community to be on campus,” Zimmerman said. “We’re welcoming our students back and our community to watch our football team play and be part of continuing part of the AVC legacy that we are so proud of in the Antelope Valley.”
AV College was founded, on Sept. 10, 1929. The college, then known as Antelope Valley Junior College, started with 20 students. The college did not have its own campus but used space on the Antelope Valley High School campus.
AV College’s main campus at the northwest corner of Avenue K and 30th Street West in Lancaster, was dedicated, in November 1961. A month later, the college became an independent single-college district.
