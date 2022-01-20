LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees will consider contracts for two interim administrative positions during a special closed session meeting, today.
The Board will consider contracts for interim Vice President Human Resources and interim Executive Vice President of Educational Services.
The interim Vice President of Educational Services is a new position under a proposed administrative reorganization. The reorganization is not complete. The position merges the former vice presidents of Academic Affairs and Students Services positions. Those positions were filled until last month.
Isabelle Saber, who was hired, in December 2020, as assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs, was placed on administrative leave, in December.
Erin Vines, the assistant superintendent/vice president of Student Services, was also placed on administrative leave last month. Vines first started working for AV College, in 2013. The reasons Saber and Vines were placed on administrative leave are confidential personnel matters and were not disclosed.
Saber and Vines were placed on administrative leave until further notice, AV College President Ed Knudson said, Wednesday, in a telephone call.
Pamela Ford, president of the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees, criticized the action at the Jan. 10 Board meeting.
“The news of the vice presidents being placed on leave, unfortunately, is not new to our campus; this is an abhorrent practice that has been impacting our campus (since) 2014,” Ford said.
Ford noted Vines served the campus for eight-and-a-half years. He was the only African American vice president.
“I do not understand this decision,” Ford said. “He has made so many positive changes for Student Services, and has individually been responsible for increasing diversity on our campus, just in Student Services alone, and to the benefit of our students because the department now reflects the student population we serve.”
Scott Lee, political director for the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers, noted in a letter to the Antelope Valley Press, published on Jan. 14, that the turnover of administrators at the college has been a standard part of Knudson’s time as president/superintendent.
“Since being hired nine years ago, six vice presidents have left or been placed on administrative leave, never to return.” Lee wrote. “This is a failure of leadership and a failure of the AVC Board to properly manage the leader they hired.”
AV College conducted a search for vice president of Human Resources last year. The position was not filled, however, due to an insufficient pool of candidates, Knudson said.
Knudson will retire at the end of June.
“The reason we’re using interims is with my pending retirement, we are providing the opportunity for whoever succeeds me to fill the positions as they deem necessary,” Knudson said.
The interim administrators will provide immediate support and coverage for vital positions. They are expected to serve for at least one year to give the new president time to make decisions on permanent replacements.
“This is to address some immediate needs in meeting statewide initiatives,” Knudson said, adding that the college is going into an accreditation cycle.
The executive vice president model is not new, Knudson said. The model was widely used throughout the state in the ’90s to the early 2000s.
Asked how he found the proposed candidates for the interim positions, Knudson said there are executive search firms that conduct searches for interim positions. Knudson can also draw on his own contacts.
“I have been in the state and in touch with a lot of people over 20 years now in the state of California, so my network is pretty broad,” Knudson said.
If the Board takes action, there will be a report out of closed session, this morning, Knudson said.
Approving the contract for the executive vice president while the reorganization is not complete is not a violation of Administrative Policy 3100, which covers Organization Structure, Knudson said.
AP 3100 are the guidelines to follow implementing Board Policy 3100, which is Board policy and Board-approved, Knudson said.
“It specifically says that the organizational structure of the college is delegated or designated to the superintendent,” Knudson said.
AV College trustees approved a contract last year with executive search firm PPL Inc. to find Knudson’s successor.
According to Knudson, PPL Inc. said that having administrative positions filled by interim contractors will help increase the pool of candidates for the president/superintendent position.
“The new president will have the opportunity to make those decisions rather than have them already made,” Knudson said.
He added it does not preclude appointing people to get work done that needs to be done.
“The reorganization proposal will go forward and it will go forward consistent with AP 3100,” Knudson said.
If the contracts are approved, the candidates will work from the AV College campus. The college will return to in-person instruction next week after spending this week on remote learning due to the surge in Los Angeles County of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Anyone who wishes to view the meeting may do so at the AV College YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/qtgMsPWWlws
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.