LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College will hold a community registration expo with food, music and giveaways on Monday.
The expo is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. at Uhazy Hall, 3041 West Ave. K. Free parking is available in Lot B with the entrance off 30th Street West.
Billed as RegFest 2021, the expo will provide prospective students everything they need in one location to start college, a new career or return to college prior to the start of the fall semester on Aug. 16.
Students will start in room 276, progress through 274 then exit through 272 when completed. They can get assistance with registration, orientation, counseling and financial aid. There will be an opportunity to meet faculty members and learn about the academic programs offered at AV College.
AV College administrators hope to entice students back to school. All three campuses, the main Lancaster campus, the Palmdale Center and the Fox Field site are open. Masks are required indoors. The college will offer in-person and remote learning for the fall semester.
Student enrollment at community colleges nationwide fell by double digits, 11.3%, in the spring 2021 semester for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Students ages 18 to 20, who comprise more than 40% of all undergraduates, saw the largest decline —14.6% —at community colleges. California saw a 12.3% drop in enrollment for the spring semester, according to the center.
AV College had about 8,000 students enrolled for the fall semester with four weeks to go until the start of the semester. Registration started 45 days later than last year due to a change in the delivery of instruction.
College officials expect enrollment to be down between 12% and 16%, mirroring trends statewide. The drop is related to the 15 months or so of remote instruction necessitated by safety protocols due to the pandemic.
“It’s good for the public to know that now is the best time to jump start careers, make changes in careers,” said Betsy Sanchez executive director of Marketing and Public Information.
AV College offers award-winning programs for careers in aerospace nursing and wildland firefighting where graduates can enter the workforce after successfully completing the programs.
Tuition at California community colleges is the lowest in the nation at $46 per unit for in-state residents. If you are a California resident enrolled in a full-time load of 12 units you would pay $552 per semester, not including books and other fees. There are also scholarships and grants available to cover other expenses.
Most students qualify for fee waivers through the California College Promise Grant. AV College has distributed more than $17 million in aid grants to students with more coming, Sanchez said.
For details, visit www.avc.edu/regfest, or contact the Welcome Center by phone at 661-722-6331 or by email welcome@avc.edu
