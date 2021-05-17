LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College has announced Andrew Phillip Marroquin and Samantha Schmitz as this year’s Distinguished Alumni.
The Distinguished Alumni award is presented by Alumni and Friends, a committee of the AVC Foundation Board that solicits nominations from the AVC campus and community and recommends the awardees. Each year, the Antelope Valley College Alumni and Friends awards distinguished alumni for their service, excellence, accomplishments and impact on the community.
“We are proud to recognize Andrew Marroquin and Samantha Schmitz as Distinguished Alumni,” AVC Foundation Executive Director Dianne Knippel said. “They are not only successful in their professional endeavors but even more importantly, they are also very involved in our community, and give back in myriad ways. It is rewarding to know that AVC was a part of their education and growth.”
Marroquin graduated from AVC in 2001 and continued his education at UCLA in International Development Studies before returning to the Antelope Valley where he now owns several McDonald’s restaurants and founded Tacos Superior.
Marroquin promotes higher education through scholarships and tuition reimbursements for current AVC students, many which are employed at his restaurants. He also supports the community through the Antelope Valley Fair Board, Sheriff Boosters and coordination of yearly food drives to support the locals/community.
Andrew credits AVC for providing him the skills he needed to succeed at UCLA and return to the Antelope Valley to support local business and future AVC graduates.
Schmitz graduated from AVC in 2007 and continued her education at California State University, Northridge, in business administration before returning to the Antelope Valley. She serves as president of the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley board and is the co-owner of Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
Schmitz is dedicated to promoting local businesses in the community beyond Lucky Luke. Despite the financial burden placed on her business due to COVID, she continued to look for ways to support nonprofits in the area. These efforts include holding toy drives for children in need, sponsoring fundraisers, and raising awareness about child abuse prevention and donating portions of profits to the Children’s Center.
