LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will outsource parking citation processing services and online parking sales and distribution.
AV College trustees unanimously agreed, at the Feb. 14 meeting, to authorize the District to use the California State University’s agreement with California State University Stanislaus, doing business as Parking Management Bureau, for the District’s parking needs.
The agreement is good for three years. The cost (including discounts) will be $1,570 per year for processing of parking citations; $1,200 per year for processing of online parking permit sales and distribution; and $120 per year for processing of online daily parking permits, according to the agreement. All expenses will be offset by sales of parking permits and citations.
Parking permits are not required during the spring 2022 semester. Citations will be issued for staff and handicap parking violations, according to the college.
The parking violation for staff parking is $33. The fine for handicap parking, $338, covers no handicap permit displayed, blocking access to handicap parking, and parking in the crosshatched area of handicap parking.
College officials are discussing whether to require parking permits for fall 2022.
