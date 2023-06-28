LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet will mark her first year with a full executive cabinet and no interim vice presidents.
The district’s Board of Trustees approved employment contracts for Dr. Lauren Elan Helsper, assistant superintendent/vice president of Human Resources, and Dr. Kathy Bakhit, assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs at the June 12 board meeting.
Elan Helsper’s contract is good from June 13 to June 20, 2026. Her total annual salary is $173,102, which includes an $1,800 doctoral stipend.
She served previously as director of EEO, Leaves and Workplace Safety Programs at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. Prior to that she served as director of Diversity, Compliance and Title IX Coordinator at Cerritos College. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, as well as a master’s degree in education and a doctorate in higher education from the University of Southern California.
Bakhit’s contract is good from July 1 to June 30, 2026. Her annual salary is $205,411, which also includes an $1,800 doctoral stipend. She previously served as dean of the School of Health Professions and Public Safety at College of the Canyons. She has more than 20 years of teaching experience at two- and four-year public and private institutions.
Bakhit has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne.
Zellet’s executive cabinet also includes Shami Brar, assistant superintendent/vice president, Administrative Services and Idania Reyes, assistant superintendent/vice president of student services.
Zellet expressed her appreciation for Dr. Howard Davis, who served as interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs at the meeting and will retire at the end of the academic year.
“From day one and I do mean day one, Dr. Davis was the truth teller on the executive team,” Zellet said, adding that Davis earned her respect.
“Howard, you’re a talented VP who leads with integrity and you are always welcome here,” she said.
