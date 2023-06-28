LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet will mark her first year with a full executive cabinet and no interim vice presidents.

The district’s Board of Trustees approved employment contracts for Dr. Lauren Elan Helsper, assistant superintendent/vice president of Human Resources, and Dr. Kathy Bakhit, assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs at the June 12 board meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.