LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony tonight to recognize graduating students who completed their degrees and certificates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony will stream at 7 p.m. on the AV College YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJKOG194E9bnATRFLLKhD7Q
The official graduation numbers include students who applied for graduation for summer 2020. fall 2020 and spring 2021. As of Thursday, 1,503 students applied for graduation.
The total number of degrees and certificates applied for are 2,578.
Those include 13 baccalaureate in science degrees from the Airframe Manufacturing Technology, Bachelor of Science Degree program.
There are also 399 Associate in Arts Degree for Transfer, 632 Associate in Arts Degree, 378 Associate in Science Degree for Transfer, 404 Associate in Science Degree and 521 certificates.
In addition, there are 32 local certificates in blueprints and structures, and 196 other local certificates. There are 670 applicants eligible for honors (Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude).
Sixty-four students will graduate with a 4.0 grade-point average. The age of the youngest graduate is 17; the oldest graduate is 69.
“We are very proud of the resilience and determination this particular group of graduates has shown,” AVC Superintendent/President Ed Knudson said. “College is not an easy journey, much less during a global pandemic filled with change and uncertainty. We wish them all much success and prosperity as they embark on their next adventure. They will always have a home at AVC. … We are one of your safe ports.”
