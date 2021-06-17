LANCASTER — Palmdale School District fiscal services administrator Shaminder Brar is Antelope Valley College’s newly appointed assistant superintendent/vice-president for Administrative Services.
AV College trustees unanimously approved Brar’s appointment at Monday’s meeting. Brar’s contract runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024. He will be paid $163,044 per year.
A former AV College student, Brar oversaw a $250 million budget for Palmdale School District and directed a staff of more than 20 employees during his three years with the District.
Brar has more than 18 years’ experience, including management of organizations, operations, and leading fiscal teams and projects, according to his candidate stated objective. His other experience include school business, consulting, analytics, information technology implementations, accounting, fiscal policy development and strategic management in various industries.
“I strive to improve organizational inefficiencies along with the sensible and compassionate leadership required in the public sector,” Brar wrote.
He has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a certificate in Governmental Accounting from the University of California, Riverside Extension.
He is currently in the process of completing the School Business Management program through the University of Southern California School Business Leadership program.
Brar was born in Punjab, India, and immigrated to the United States with his parents at two years old. A resident of the Antelope Valley since 1997, he and his wife live in Palmdale and are the parents of two teenage children.
