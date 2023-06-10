AVC State of the College

Antelope Valley Community College Distinct Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet speaks Thursday at the first-ever State of the College event held in the Performing Arts Theatre.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Enrollment losses at Antelope Valley Community College District due to the COVID-19 pandemic nearly stabilized this spring after double-digit drops in 2021.

“We are doing our best and we have visions for more, how to support our students in this post-pandemic world,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said Thursday morning at the first-ever State of the College event held in the Performing Arts Theatre. “So, we have determined the best way to recover, the best way to make sure we flourish is to serve.”

