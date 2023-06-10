LANCASTER — Enrollment losses at Antelope Valley Community College District due to the COVID-19 pandemic nearly stabilized this spring after double-digit drops in 2021.
“We are doing our best and we have visions for more, how to support our students in this post-pandemic world,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said Thursday morning at the first-ever State of the College event held in the Performing Arts Theatre. “So, we have determined the best way to recover, the best way to make sure we flourish is to serve.”
Instead of a master plan, the college wrapped all of its strategic plans around the acronym SERVES (Service, Equity, Resources, Vision, Education and Success).
Members of Zellet’s executive cabinet provided updates for their respective departments at the event.
Howard Davis, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs, said enrollment continues to rebound. As of Thursday, enrollment was up 13.2% over last fall. The headcount was up 16.7%.
“We’re slowly getting our students back,” he said.
Some of the new programs students can look forward to in the future are noncredit programs in music, vocational English as a second language, lactation educator and parenting. On the academic side the college added a metrology and non-destructive inspection certificate.
“Those are high-wage jobs for our graduates,” Davis said.
The college also expanded its emergency medical technician, licensed vocational nurse and radiology technologist programs. It also created a student athlete advisory council and a student athlete retreat.
“A baccalaureate degree in respiratory care is on the horizon,” Davis said.
In addition, AV College became a teaching college on the California Virtual Campus, a statewide website that allows students from across the state to take any class on the website. AV College is also a Peer Online Course Review campus — the highest standard for online courses — with 150 courses in the pipeline.
“Right now we are 93% accessible in our online instruction, and we’re aiming for that other seven percent,” Davis said.
That is up from the state average of 65% four months ago. The college is also working toward converting as many courses as possible to zero textbook costs. There will be 220 courses this fall with no textbooks.
AV College purchased new software to support English learners in career technical education disciplines, state-of-the-art equipment for commercial photography, film and television light and sound studio in theater and makerspace in Palmdale. The college also purchased two fire trucks and two ambulance simulators. It is also the only college to have two airplanes. One is at General William J. Fox Airfield; the other is stuck in Texas.
“These two planes that we purchased are really going to be great for our AFAB program and really give those students a great simulator to work on,” Davis said.
Meeta Goel, dean of Instructional Effectiveness, Research, Planning and Library Services, said that 95% of AV College students said their education was worth it and 94% would recommend AV College to a friend or family member, based on the Community College Survey of Student Engagement from 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Looking toward the start of the 2023 fall semester will be the Caring Campus, facilitated by the Institute for Evidence-Based Change and led by the classified staff.
“It’s going to really help us create more of a sense of belonging for our students as well as our employees,” Goel said.
A similar program initiative planned for 2024 is called Bright Spots. Led by faculty, the program is for improving course retention, success, persistence and completion rates.
Next week, Goel and other AV College employees will head to Milwaukee for the kickoff for Achieving the Dream. AV College was selected as one of 10 colleges to participate in the three-year Accelerating Equitable Outcomes cohort.
“That is going to help us transform our culture and really create equitable outcomes for all students,” she said.
Idania Reyes, assistant superintendent/vice president Student Services, provided an update on her department.
“We are going to be working with the career and job placement center working on improving student job readiness and our engagement is going to be expanding to serve and work with more with our local employers to provide a skilled workforce for our community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.