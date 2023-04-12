PALMDALE — Antelope Valley Community College District students can get an early start to their learning under a new, two-year pilot program that will add two class periods to the day for the District’s existing block schedule, starting with the summer session and continuing through the 2024-25 academic year.
The District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the District and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers for the schedule change at Monday’s meeting.
The Board approved a similar Memorandum of Understanding at the March 13 meeting between the District and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees. The memorandum approved Monday provided more details into the agreement, including samples of the block schedules. The block schedule for the sciences will remain unchanged.
The District’s current schedule is similar to a high school schedule with classes that begin about 8 a.m., with a break about 11 a.m. and about six teaching periods throughout the day, Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said at the meeting.
The pilot program will see some classes start as early as 6:30 a.m. Evening classes would start as late as 7:30 p.m.
There are six-, 12- and 16-week block schedules depending on the term. The weekly schedules are arranged by the number of hours the classes meet and the day of the week.
“In order to increase capacity and make sure that our students have access to classes and we have a bigger schedule so classes aren’t scheduled over our room capacity and thereby … we are starting this pilot program,” Zellet said.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding, there is a restrictive timeframe of 2024-25, by which the District must achieve threshold enrollment and full-time equivalent students of 11,400 FTES or greater.
The 6:30 a.m. course block is a scheduling option for any instructional term, the agreement said. Not all disciplines are required to schedule classes during that block of time.
The District will gather data at the end of the summer, fall and spring terms and share it with the faculty union to determine the future of the pilot program.
The District also agrees to take a more lenient approach to low-enrolled sections in new times, the agreement said. For example, classes will be allowed to run with an enrollment of 12 students or 60% of the class maximum, whichever is smaller.
If a course in the 6:30 a.m. block and a course in a later block have similar enrollments, both shall be maintained, the agreement said. District administration may opt to run a class at a lower enrollment.
(1) comment
“In order to increase capacity".... with "all" the B.S. in our public schools and colleges...I do believe attendance is "Down". You are being played...by Parasites. Homeschooling is on the rise...so are Charter Schools...Public Schools are for future Waiters and Maids.
