PALMDALE — Antelope Valley Community College District students can get an early start to their learning under a new, two-year pilot program that will add two class periods to the day for the District’s existing block schedule, starting with the summer session and continuing through the 2024-25 academic year.

The District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the District and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers for the schedule change at Monday’s meeting.

“In order to increase capacity".... with "all" the B.S. in our public schools and colleges...I do believe attendance is "Down". You are being played...by Parasites. Homeschooling is on the rise...so are Charter Schools...Public Schools are for future Waiters and Maids.

