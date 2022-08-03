LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a contract ratification with MW Lloyd Inc. for concrete work to be used as part of an outdoor fitness center.
The center is adjacent to the new Marauder Complex on the southwestern part of the campus.
The agreement is good for $191,000, to be paid for through Measure AV funds. The Board ratified the contract on a 4-0 vote at the July 11 meeting, with Clerk Michelle Harvey absent.
“That will allow our athletes and our students to use an outdoor fitness area so they don’t have to train and workout indoors, so it will help mitigate the spread of COVID,” Shaminder Brar, assistant superintendent/vice-president for Administrative Services, said at the meeting.
The fitness center will be developed on a vacant lot behind Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.
