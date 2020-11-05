LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District ‘s governing Board could get two new members this December, with newcomer Michelle Harvey and perennial candidate Michael Rives on track to join the Board, according to preliminary election results.
Both candidates hold large leads over their respective opponents with an unknown number of ballots yet to be tallied.
Board President Laura Herman, who represents Trustee Area No. 1, did not seek re-election on Tuesday.
Harvey faced retired educator R. Michael Dutton in the race for Herman’s seat. Harvey received 16,171 votes, or 59.52% to Dutton’s 10,999 votes, or 40.48%, according to preliminary election results released Wednesday afternoon by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
Rives led attorney Rutger Parris in the race for the Trustee Area No. 3 seat by more than 2,500 votes. Rives collected 12,009 votes, or 55.98%, and Parris collected 9,444 votes, or 44.02%,
Trustee Lew Stults, who represents Trustee Area No. 3, did not seek re-election on Tuesday.
Rives has run for office multiple times in the Antelope Valley without success until Tuesday. He also ran for the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors. Preliminary results showed Rives was in line to win one of three seats up for election.
“I’m in a little shock,” Rives said Wednesday. “I really am. I haven’t come down yet.”
Rives has run for one office or another multiple times over the years but never won. He first ran for office in 1976 when he ran for Congress. He also ran for state Assembly in 1980. He ran for the Los Angeles Community College District in 2007.
Rives continued his previously ran for the hospital Board in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018. He also ran for Lancaster City Council in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. He ran for state Assembly in the March primary.
Rives initially filed nomination papers for the AV Healthcare District. He filed nomination papers to run against Parris with five hours left before the deadline when it appeared Parris would not face any competition.
“I thought this was an opportunity for me to do what I want for the students, not necessarily to run against Mr. Parris,” Rives said.
Rives should be able to serve on both Boards if the election results hold.
“According to state law, you can hold two public offices if there is not a conflict,” Rives said. “We’re talking about an educational institution on one hand and a hospital on the other one.”
According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk spokesman Michael Sanchez, Rives would not be the first elected official to serve on more than one Board.
“It is up to each jurisdiction to determine if they will allow Mr. Rives to be on both Boards and to determine compatibility/incompatibility of service,” Sanchez wrote in an email. “There have been and there are currently several election officials of local governing bodies who are serving in elective office for more than one jurisdiction, so it depends on what the health district and community college district believe is appropriate.”
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as provisional ballots, conditional voter registration ballots, and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day are tallied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.