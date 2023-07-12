Rich Sim

Now-retired Antelope Valley College art professor Rich Sim shows some of his ceramic works in the gallery in 2017, when he marked 50 years of teaching. Sim retired this year after 56 years at the college.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The art gallery in the future Cedar Hall will be named the Rich Sim Art Gallery in recognition of Sim’s 56 years of service to the educational institution.

Sim retired this year. He was the longest-serving faculty member in AV College’s 94-year history.

