LANCASTER — The art gallery in the future Cedar Hall will be named the Rich Sim Art Gallery in recognition of Sim’s 56 years of service to the educational institution.
Sim retired this year. He was the longest-serving faculty member in AV College’s 94-year history.
The district’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution at Monday’s meeting dedicating the art gallery to Sim.
Sim joined the Fine Arts department in 1967, teaching Studio Arts and Art History.
He developed and established the college’s ceramics program, “sharing his knowledge, artistry, and technical expertise with countless students and mentoring the next generation of clay artists in the community,” board President Barbara Gaines said as she read the resolution.
“Whereas Professor Sim devoted countless hours to supporting and helping our student veterans, using exploration and creativity in clay as a method for veterans to find healing and peace; whereas Professor Sim relentlessly lobbied for support of the Art Department and ardently demonstrated the arts are worth fighting for, resulting in the Art Department’s current breadth and success; (and) whereas Professor Sim’s contributions as a dedicated, caring, passionate, and compassionate colleague shaped the mutual comradery of the art department and will be sorely missed,” Gaines said.
Sim maintained a high standard of excellence in teaching and making the arts accessible for all students. He was honored as the Academic Senate Scholar in Residence for the 1985-86 academic year.
Sim attended Monday’s meeting but did not address the board.
“Mr. Sim, please know that the whole campus contributed to this resolution, from your colleagues in the faculty senate to the faculty union to your department and division,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said. “It was a campus-wide collection of well-wishes and thanks to you.”
District officials broke ground for Cedar Hall last month. The 65,000 square-foot state-of-the-art building will house classrooms and faculty offices. A theater-style lecture room will also be used as the new Board of Trustee meeting room. Construction will cost more than $50 million.
