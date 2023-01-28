PALMDALE — The California Public Utilities Commission awarded the Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley a technical assistance grant worth up to $339,920.
The money will be used to fund feasibility and financial studies in support of buildout of a cooperative-owned fiber-to-the-premises broadband network to serve the communities of the Antelope Valley, as defined by the boundaries of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District, according to a project summary.
The coalition wants to bring fast, reliable and affordable broadband to rural portions of the Antelope Valley that have limited or no broadband access. The coalition will provide this service through a local member-owned cooperative.
The next step for the coalition is to complete an engineering feasibility study. They also need to meet with an attorney to create an entity that will be eligible for federal funding.
“The money we got from the Public Utilizes Commission is to get ourselves prepared to then go after the state and federal funds, which are available,” Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley founder and Executive Director Eric Ohlsen said.
In addition, the Public Utilities Commission set aside about $104 million for Los Angeles.
“It looks like, North County, this project we’re doing is going to be eligible for about $79 million of that,” Ohlsen said. “We check all the boxes for those funds.”
The funding was made possible by Senate Bill 156, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law, in July 2021. The bill allocates $6 billion toward expanding broadband infrastructure and access in California.
The bill allocated $1 billion to rural counties and another $1 billion to urban counties to fund last-mile broadband projects. It also changed the definition of an “unserved area.” Now, if an area does not offer broadband speeds of at least 25 megabits per second downstream and three megabits per second upstream, it is considered an unserved area.
The bill also updated the minimum broadband speed that a project must provide to be eligible for grant awards to 100 megabits per second downstream and 20 megabits per second upstream.
