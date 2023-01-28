Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley

PALMDALE — The California Public Utilities Commission awarded the Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley a technical assistance grant worth up to $339,920.

The money will be used to fund feasibility and financial studies in support of buildout of a cooperative-owned fiber-to-the-premises broadband network to serve the communities of the Antelope Valley, as defined by the boundaries of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District, according to a project summary.

