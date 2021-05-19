LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Christian Center will get another year to raise funds toward construction of a new church.
The Lancaster Planning Commission, on Monday, unanimously granted the final one-year extension for a tentative parcel map and Conditional Use Permit for a four-lot subdivision and proposed 32,524 square-foot church on approximately 81.24 acres at the southwest corner of Avenue K-8 and 30th Street East.
The extension is good through May 15, 2022. The Planning Commission approved the tentative parcel map in May 2017 to subdivide the property into four parcels ranging from 9.73 acres to 29.52 acres, allowing the church to sell or lease the portions of the project site.
On May 20, 2019, the Planning Commission granted a two-year extension through May 15, 2021, according to a staff report by Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain.
