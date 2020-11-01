LANCASTER — Traditionally viewed as a woodsman sport, axe throwing has begun to rise in popularity in urban areas and across the globe.
For Lancaster resident Tom Nelson, the sport has become something more and opened up a new world for him.
“It’s addictive,” Nelson said. “Once you stick that axe you want to keep doing it. It’s a big stress reliever.”
Nelson qualified to compete for Standard Hatchet Throwing in the 2020 World Axe Throwing League World Championship in Atlanta.
He and his wife, Katie, began their blade throwing journey like many others, throwing knives and axes in the backyard. But it wasn’t until Nick and Ariana Hayes opened Axe N Dagger, an indoor axe throwing facility, that Nelson found a sport he could thrive in.
“We came in here the first time and brought our own equipment,” Nelson said. “We started throwing in here and we never left.”
Axe N Dagger opened its doors in Lancaster in May 2019, but the idea behind it started in 2018 after the Hayes’ watched the 2017 WATL World Championship.
“We looked around for a place to go axe throwing, and at the time, the closest places were San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas,” Hayes said. “Nothing reasonable to drive to do an hour’s worth of axe throwing or even two.”
Four months later, the Hayes’ checked again to see if any new facilities had opened nearby and still no luck. They eventually took a leap of faith and decided to open their own venue before they tried axe throwing.
“We were fully committed, had a building and everything before we ever actually went and tried it,” Hayes said. “And at that time, LA Axe opened down in I think North Hollywood and we ended up stopping by there and tried it and realized we were hooked.”
Since opening its doors, Axe N Dagger has provided an opportunity for Nelson and others to fall in love with the sport and become involved in the official leagues.
“We were coming in for fun and then Nick introduced us to WATL and said we’re going to have leagues,” Nelson said. “It took a while to realize it’s an actual sport. So we got involved in the leagues and it’s just been outstanding.”
Because of restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Axe N Dagger was closed for nearly seven months and affected not just the business but also the axe throwing community built within it.
Nelson said it was depressing to go through that because his stress reliever was now gone. Luckily some of the WATL members created a quarantine league, QATL, that gave Nelson and other axe throwers to reconnect with their community and sport.
“I was at the point where I wasn’t going to throw an axe again,” Nelson said. “And that just saved my life. You know, I mean, literally, because I was going through a lot with the COVID and all this kind of stuff. So that really got me back into it.”
The pandemic also put a halt on WATL forcing it to cancel its spring, summer, and fall leagues. Because of this WATL decided to do qualifiers for the world championships which opened up an opportunity for Nelson to compete.
“We worked with the city and the county and presented the case that this was actually qualifying for a professional world championship sporting event,” Hayes said. “So we were able to open up at that time, for appointment only for these throwers. We couldn’t have spectators or anything like that, it was as a professional sporting event.”
Hayes and the staff at Axe N Grind recorded and submitted each of the qualifiers to WATL and about a month later Nelson was notified he qualified for the world championships. By qualifying for the championships Nelson now ranks in the top 128 axe throwers in the world.
Nelson will be competing in the WATL World Championships from Dec. 4 to 6. The final rounds will be broadcast online on ESPN 3. Hayes will be traveling to the event where he will be working as a volunteer for WATL, but he will be live streaming Nelson’s competitions on Axe N Dagger’s social media.
Anyone interested in trying axe throwing can go to Axe N Dagger at 2330 Mall Loop Road, Suite 109, in Lancaster. For details or to book a time, residents can go online at www.axendagger.com or call by phone at 661-582-6111.
