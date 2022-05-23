Residents looking to adopt a new, four-legged family member through the Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers, including those in Lancaster and Palmdale, may now do so without an appointment.
Walk-in hours are available from 2 to 5 p.m., weekdays, except Wednesdays. On Wednesdays, the centers will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. for those without an appointment.
Appointments will still be available during the centers’ morning hours, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Appointments continue to be the most effective and successful means of placing the shelters’ animals into new homes, according to a release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
Owners seeking lost pets will continue to be able to visit at any time to retrieve their pets.
“As we make these changes, we will continue to monitor customer service and traffic activity to ensure we are properly addressing public health and safety as well as animal well-being,” Department Director Marcia Mayeda said in the release.
The Animal Care Centers implemented a system of appointments to visit the adoptable animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a means of controlling the number of visitors.
Visit animalcare.lacounty.gov to view animals at any of the Animal Care Centers — those ready for a new home and lost animals waiting on their owners.
The Lancaster Animal Care Center is at 5210 West Ave. I. The Palmdale Animal Care Center is at 38550 Sierra Highway.
Watch for highlighted adoptable animals from the local centers, each Friday, in the Antelope Valley Press.
