PALMDALE — An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in a Palmdale motel room.
Detectives were sent about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to the motel in the 200 block of West Palmdale Boulevard, near the Antelope Valley Freeway, on a report of an unresponsive woman, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Gabrielle Michler, who was homeless, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
The death was preliminarily classified as “suspicious” by the sheriff’s department, but investigators did not elaborate.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
