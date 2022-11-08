Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.