PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece.
On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.
The mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture may be found atop the roundabout at Auto Vista Drive and Carriage Way, just south of Technology Drive.
According to artist Heath Satow, the design is meant to evoke spinning gears and hexagonal bolt heads. The sculpture’s curves are meant to mirror curves in vehicle bodies and the mirror-polished stainless steel is reminiscent of the chrome so often associated with cars.
The artwork will be “one of those places people can stop to do selfies,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said, when the Council approved the project, in September 2021.
Satow’s design was chosen from four received; all four proposals were from artists on the Los Angeles County Arts and Culture Prequalified Civic Artists list.
The Ogden, Utah, artist has significant experience creating public art pieces in Southern California and has worked with a range of materials that have been exposed to harsh outdoor environments.
The installation is a public-private partnership between the city and the Palmdale Auto Mall Dealer Association.
The $185,000 cost for the sculpture’s design, fabrication, transportation and installation was paid for primarily through Palmdale’s Public Art fund. Maintenance of the artwork and the roundabout are the responsibility of the Association, according to a release about the sculpture’s dedication.
Friday’s unveiling was the first formal unveiling for the Palmdale Public Art Commission, a seven-member commission whose members are nominated by the mayor and approved by the City Council for three-year terms.
The Commission was formed, in 2021, to review and make recommendations to the Council for various public art proposals and activities.
