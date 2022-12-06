Auto mall sculpture

“Revolution,” a new sculpture atop a roundabout at the Palmdale Auto Mall, was dedicated, on Friday, as part of the City of Palmdale’s Public Art program.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece.

On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.

