PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer has been hospitalized with an auto-immune disorder, requiring transfer from Antelope Valley Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a statement he made on Facebook.
Hofbauer was absent from Wednesday’s City Council meeting, and Interim City Manager Ronda Perez read a statement from him as to why.
“As some of you may have noticed, I have been dealing with managing some medical challenges, the last few months,” the statement read. “These have culminated in admission to the ICU at a local hospital with a somewhat rare condition, that the consensus of the medical staff determined I would require transfer to a medical teaching and research facility better equipped to treat me down below.”
According to City News Service, he posted on his personal Facebook page that he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai because it is “better equipped to draw a huge stable of specialists to treat and diagnose” the manifestation of an auto-immune disorder.
“I don’t intend to be sidelined by anything,” Hofbauer posted in a statement on Facebook.
He said he will undergo a couple days of lab tests and he is hoping no surgeries or biopsies will be needed.
Hofbauer, 68, told City News Service he tested positive for COVID-19, in June, and was in quarantine, for two weeks, recovering. It was the second time Hofbauer had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is vaccinated and boosted. He also has diabetes.
The doctors at Cedars-Sinai are running tests on him to see if his condition is related to his COVID diagnosis or complicated from diabetes, he told CNS.
“They’re working on a game plan, today,” Hofbauer said. “They got an A-list of people here. Communication is the key.”
Hofbauer said he was experiencing chest pains, on Monday, and went to see his doctor. He was sent to the emergency room at Antelope Valley Hospital, the following day, and from there transferred to Cedars-Sinai.
Hofbauer’s absence at Wednesday’s City Council meeting meant the Council, once again, could not vote on awarding $1.3 million in grants funded by the city’s Measure AV sales tax to local non-profit organizations.
Without the mayor, the Council did not have the quorum necessary to vote on the grants, because Council members Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo have recused themselves from voting on the matter due to conflicts of interest related to organizations slated to receive grants.
The Council is expected to once again consider the grants at its Aug. 17 meeting.
Interim City Attorney Scott Porter explained that the item could not legally be broken apart, with the Council members affected recusing themselves only from those grants for which they have a conflict, as had been suggested during the public comment period.
Valley Press wire services contributed to this report.
