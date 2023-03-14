LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority today will consider a proposed six-month exclusive negotiating agreement with Ravello Holdings Inc. for the potential disposition of property owned by the authority on Sierra Highway, for a potential senior housing complex.
The proposed transaction requires a $50,000 deposit by Ravello Holdings. The property consists of 17 parcels comprised of approximately 66.3 acres immediately north of Whit Carter Park, according to a staff report.
The $50,000 shall be deposited to the Housing Authority by Ravello Holdings as consideration for entering into the proposed exclusive negotiating agreement.
The company has expressed interest in purchasing the land to develop approximately 360 units of affordable housing for seniors 55 and older, the report said. Unit sizes would range from 650 square feet to 1,200 square feet and provide one or two bedrooms with a den.
The proposed project would be gated, with private roads and sewers. Possible amenities would include paseos, a recreation center and pickleball courts.
The proposed exclusive negotiating agreement would give Housing Authority staff and the developer six months to enter formal negotiations, with the goal of crafting a disposition and development agreement for the sale and development of the property, the report said.
If the parties fail to reach mutually agreeable terms during that time, the property could be marketed to other potential developers. In addition, the exclusive negotiating agreement does not bind the Housing Authority to sell the land.
“The envisioned project has incredible potential to meet a significant need in our community: affordable housing for seniors,” according to the report. “Safety features, such as a gated community and enhanced accessibility, together with quality-of-life features fostering mobility and recreation, will make this a sought-after destination for the senior set. These homes will serve a need in Lancaster for generations to come.”
The Housing Authority will meet at 5 p.m., today in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
