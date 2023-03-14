Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority today will consider a proposed six-month exclusive negotiating agreement with Ravello Holdings Inc. for the potential disposition of property owned by the authority on Sierra Highway, for a potential senior housing complex.

The proposed transaction requires a $50,000 deposit by Ravello Holdings. The property consists of 17 parcels comprised of approximately 66.3 acres immediately north of Whit Carter Park, according to a staff report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.