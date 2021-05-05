LANCASTER (CNS) — Authorities sought the public’s help on Monday, to locate a missing man who was last seen in Lancaster.
Aaron Acuna, also known by the nickname “Sane,” was last seen at 8 a.m., April 26 in the 43700 block of Country Side Road, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Acuna is 37 years old, Hispanic, 5,’3” tall, 400-pounds, has short curly, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. He has scarring on his knuckles from a tattoo removal.
Anyone with information on Acuna’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
