LOS ANGELES — Authorities sought the public’s help, Friday, to find four men involved in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in the South Los Angeles area in 2004 that left a young man dead.
The crime occurred on Aug. 19, 2004, at about 9:25 p.m., as Jesse Crooks, 19, was driving on Slauson Avenue near Central Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
As Crooks drove, a burgundy SUV or minivan occupied by multiple suspects pulled up alongside his vehicle and at least two suspects fired at him, the sheriff’s department reported.
At a news conference at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau on Friday morning, authorities displayed composite drawings of four suspects who are being sought. The men were all about 20 years old at the time of the shooting.
Two of the composite drawings were produced shortly after the crime, and the others were produced recently as a result of new information received by authorities, the sheriff’s department said.
Detectives are hoping that witnesses will come forward and contact them. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
