LOS ANGELES — Authorities sought the public’s help, Friday, to find four men involved in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in the South Los Angeles area in 2004 that left a young man dead.

The crime occurred on Aug. 19, 2004, at about 9:25 p.m., as Jesse Crooks, 19, was driving on Slauson Avenue near Central Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.