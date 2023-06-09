Lake Hughes search

HOLLEY

LAKE HUGHES — Authorities on Thursday used a canine team to search an area near Lake Hughes to solve the disappearance more than a year ago of a Sylmar man whom detectives believe met with foul play in the Antelope Valley area.

Ariel Holley was last heard from in March of 2022 and was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department about two months later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Gomez of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau told City News Service.

