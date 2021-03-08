BAKERSFIELD — More than 50 FBI agents and Bakersfield police officers searched a field for about two hours to look for two California City boys who have been missing since December.
Law enforcement officials said they searched for four-year-old Orrin West and three-year-old Orson West in a field in Bakersfield on Saturday.
The field is just over two miles from the apartment the boys lived in with their four siblings before they moved to California City in September.
An official from the Bakersfield Police Department said law enforcement completed their full search on Saturday.
“As far as if any items of evidence of any value were located, I can’t get into specifics,” said police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair. “I can definitely say that the boys were not located, I think our reaction would have been a lot different if that occurred.”
Pair would not explain why officials searched the field.
Community search groups had looked for Orrin and Orson in the same field in January, KBAK-TV reported.
