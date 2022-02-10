ROSAMOND — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in western Rosamond, on Jan. 14.
The man has been identified as Cresentio Sandoval Chavez, 70, of Rosamond.
He was found dead in the area of Patterson Road and 265th Street West, shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the coroner’s report, Chavez died from blunt-force head injuries. The death is being investigated as a homicide, officials reported.
It is unknown when the murder occurred, only when his body was found, according to the report.
