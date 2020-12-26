RANCHO PALOS VERDES — Authorities are investigating another reported jet pack sighting in the Los Angeles area, this time off the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.
Sling Pilot Academy, a Torrance-based flight school, posted footage Thursday on its Instagram account of the possible jet pack, which they said one of their instructors saw while flying at an altitude of about 3,000 feet.
The video shows a figure flying above the ocean with Catalina Island in the background. It’s not clear in the video if the figure is a person or a drone.
The FBI, which has investigated other reported jet pack sightings this year in Los Angeles, told City News Service in an email “We’re aware of it and are continuing to investigate the reports.”
On Oct. 14, a flight crew aboard China Airlines Flight 006 spotted what appeared to be a person flying a jet pack 6,000 feet above the ground about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
