PALMDALE — Authorities, on Friday, publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting at Marie Kerr Park.
Deputies went to the park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m., Tuesday, on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” a Sheriff’s Department statement said.
The man, later identified as Jacob Taylor of Lancaster, died at a hospital.
“Two ... women in their late teens were also struck by gunfire,” the statement said. “They were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators learned a group of people were in the west parking lot after hours when a fight broke out but was quickly broken up.
“Approximately 10 minutes later, a pickup truck was driven into the parking lot by unknown assailants who opened fire on the crowd striking the three victims before speeding away northbound on 30th Street West.”
No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released. The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
