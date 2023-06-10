LANCASTER — Authorities on Friday identified two men who were fatally shot at a motel during an apparent robbery.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday to the 44000 block of Sierra Highway, said Lt. Omar Camacho of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
On Friday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the men as Shane Derone Wallace, 28, of Los Angeles, and Luther Crayton, 29, of Lancaster.
Family members told Fox 11 that the men were brothers. One man lived at the location, Fox 11 reported.
“Investigators believe there were multiple suspects and the motive was robbery,” Camacho said in a statement.
“When deputies arrived, they located one victim inside a motel room, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Camacho said. “Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Deputies located another victim in the parking lot area of the motel, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”
No arrests were reported.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.
