DUBLIN, Calif. — The husband and wife allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Northern California were a retired civil engineer and a nurse, their relatives and former co-workers said, Thursday.

Benison Tran, 57, and his wife, Maria Tran, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home, Wednesday. Four other relatives who were in the home, including their child, were unharmed, Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, said.

