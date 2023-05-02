LANCASTER — Authorities on Monday identified a man who was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into two other vehicles at an intersection.
The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Avenue J at 40th Street West, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Jorge Pena, 19, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. His city of residence was not known.
According to the sheriff’s department, Pena was driving a Dodge Journey SUV west on Avenue J “at a high rate of speed” when it hit the rear of a Ford F-450 Spectrum utility truck that had been stopped westbound on Avenue J at a red light.
The Dodge Journey then overturned and crashed into a car at the intersection. The drivers of the car and the Ford truck suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s department reported.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.