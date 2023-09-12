PALMDALE — A 41-year-old man who was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to run across a street in Palmdale was publicly identified Sunday.
The victim was identified as Robert Fulcher, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner.
The agency had no city of residency for Fulcher.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was struck at about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Palmdale Boulevard near Fifth Street East.
Sheriff’s officials said he was running south across Palmdale Boulevard when he was hit by an eastbound silver Chevrolet Camaro.
The driver of a vehicle that was directly in front of the Camaro was able to swerve to avoid hitting Fulcher, but the Camaro driver “was unable to react in time and struck the pedestrian.”
“The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene and immediately contacted emergency services,” sheriff’s officials said.
Fulcher was pronounced dead at the scene.
